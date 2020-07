BELLMAWR, N.J. – South Jersey’s most famous gym owners were set to be back in state court on Monday afternoon after the state filed a new motion designed to shut down the rogue Bellmawr-based Atilis Gym.

The motion – which seeks to find the gym in contempt of a prior court order – could result in the gym being padlocked. The gym’s owners say they’ll take the door off the hingest before officials get a chance.

Co-owner Ian Smith gave his patrons and followers an update on Sunday evening: