Owners of Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym arrested, released early Monday morning

BELLMAWR, N.J. – Mere days after Atilis Gym was found in contempt of a Friday court order, the gym’s owners – best known for their widely-covered defiance of Governor Murphy’s closure of “non-essential” businesses – were reportedly arrested and released by the authorities.

The police’s early morning Monday arrival at the gym was first reported on Facebook by BJ Dowlen, a writer who says she was interviewing the owners for a book.

–

“Well, this was a first. I stayed the night in the gym writing, my book clients Ian & Frank were just waking up, I’m gathering my computer & notebooks, just waiting for the guys to come out for a few final questions, and then a SWARM of Camden County Sheriffs & local Bellmawr police (with K-9 units waiting in a vehicle) come bursting thru the door….to me, sitting there, writing, by myself,” wrote Dowlen. “First & foremost, the law enforcement officers were polite & respectful. Look for my video footage on national channels. And tonight/this morning, I am writing this new book chapter right now!!!”

Philadelphia’s Fox 29 later reported that the owners had been released.