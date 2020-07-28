Audit of N.J. state credit card use reveals nearly 1/3 are incorrectly documented

TRENTON, N.J. – A new report from the New Jersey State Comptroller reveals that approximately one-third of credit card purchases by the employees of three departments were improperly documented.

The scrutinized purchases originating from the Department of Human Services, the Department of Corrections, and the Department of Environmental Protection. “Our audit found that Human Services and Corrections failed to comply with P-Card Program regulations regarding (i) procurement of goods and services, (ii) documentation requirements, and (iii) internal controls and the segregation of duties. Environmental Protection failed to comply with P-Card Program regulations regarding documentation requirements,” the report explains.

–

The routinely-neglected procedures are supposed to prevent fraud by injecting transparency into state purchases.

