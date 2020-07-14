Ciattarelli: Murphy “clearly unable to find a workable solution” to fix the MVC

By Jack Ciattarelli

We’re now in week two of Murphy’s Motor Vehicles mess. Day after day, thousands of New Jersey residents wait in line for hours, even in the rain, just to be able to drive their car.

Meanwhile, the Governor and his team are scrambling, clearly unable to find a workable solution.

The question must be asked: why wasn’t this mess avoided? Who thought opening the doors with only 65% of staff was a good idea?

The answer from Murphy’s Commissioner, that she didn’t anticipate the level of drivers’ built-up anxiety, is unacceptable and embarrassing. She had months to prepare. She picked the date to reopen. You could have figured out the pent-up demand just by checking your own database.

How many licenses have expired? How many registrations? How many kids turned 17 and took their road test? All information that’s available.

Stop blaming the folks in line for not using a website that hardly works or refusing to leave when they’re told to wait in line again tomorrow. Motor Vehicles is a core function of government, pure and simple.

This is a colossal failure. Limiting those essential services to those who can afford to wait in line for hours in the middle of the day is wrong. I’ll say it again. We need accountability. The Commissioner needs to step down. We need to bring in experts. This is the wrong time to furlough employees. Open seven days a week.

Do something that solves the problem. Let’s fix New Jersey.