DISASTER: N.J.’s unemployment rate rose in June, is second-highest in U.S. at 16.6%

TRENTON, N.J. – The economic cost of Phil Murphy’s ongoing COVID-19 lockdown was hammered home on Thursday when the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest unemployment estimates.

New Jersey’s unemployment rate rose 1.2-points in June to 16.6%, America’s 2nd highest unemployment rate after Massachusetts (17.4%) but ahead of New York (15.7%).

–

Governor Phil Murphy paused his arbitrary process of reopening the state’s still-shuttered businesses and programs back on July 6th, citing an alleged increase in COVID-19 trasmission rates and positive case numbers from other states.

A manmade disaster? It increasingly looks that way.

The N.J. Department of Labor and Worforce Development reported an additional 38,150 unemployment claims filed last week; that’s the second highest weekly total since early May.

–