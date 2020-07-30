Federal judge dismisses challenge to key component of Murphy’s Sanctuary State policy

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. – A lawsuit challenging the Murphy Administration’s prohibiton on 287(g) cooperative agreements between ICE and New Jersey jails has been dismissed by a federal judge.

The agreements are a vital tool which helps ICE round up dangerous illegal aliens. Cape May County’s freeholder board and sheriff had challenged the law’s constitutionality.

“New Jersey has made the decision not to cooperate with the enforcement of federal immigration law in an effort to strengthen the relationship between its communities and police, and shore up more effective enforcement of state criminal law. That choice is a clear exercise of the State’s police power to regulate the conduct of its own law enforcement agencies,” U.S. Chief District Judge Freda L. Wolfson ruled on Wednesday.

“There is no indication that Congress, in enacting the [Immigration and Nationality Act], sought to usurp that power. As such, the federal government cannot strong arm the State into doing its own bidding,” Wolfson continued.

