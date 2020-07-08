Gibbs concedes in NJ-03

MT. HOLLY, N.J. – Former Burlington County Freeholder Kate Gibbs ended her campaign for Congress shortly before Midnight on Tuesday.
While a large number of ballots remained outstanding in the district, her opponent David Richter’s margin coming out of Ocean County was deemed insurmountable by Team Gibbs.
Here’s her statement released by Gibbs campaign manager Angelo Lamberto:
“Tonight’s election didn’t have the outcome I had hoped for but I am extremely proud of the race we ran. While I move on to the next chapter of my life, I will continue to fight for what is right and stand up for conservative principles. I will always be grateful for the support of all those who stood by and with me.
It’s the hundred year anniversary of women’s suffrage and, sadly, Alice Paul’s home has never been represented by a woman in Congress. While the loss hurts, I hope my campaign helps to inspire and encourage other women to challenge the good ‘ol boys club, run for office, and make sure their voices are heard. I want little girls to grow up believing they can come from humble beginnings and can serve in the hallowed halls of Congress.”