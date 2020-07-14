Grewal joins another lawsuit against Trump, this time over new ICE student visa rules

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey joined 17 other U.S. states on Monday in their latest lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

This time around, New Jersey and its sister states want to defeat a new ICE Directive which has the effect of forcing F-1 and M-1 visa-rholding international students to leave the country if they’re taking all of their college classes online.

“This ICE Directive puts the lives of all of our students at risk by using international students and the tuition they pay as leverage to force colleges and universities to start in-person classes before they are ready,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “It is reckless, irresponsible, immoral, and illegal.”

New Jersey became a sanctuary state in 2019 under Governor Phil Murphy and Grewal.

Grewal has also made a habit of repeatedly suing the Trump Administration with tax dollars over a host of issues ranging from tax policy to immigration.

