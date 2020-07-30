Herman Cain dies following hospitalization for COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. – American businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. Cain was 74 years old.

Cain’s Thursday passing was reported by NewsMax TV where he had only recently begun hosting a program.

“Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit,” tweeted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith.”

