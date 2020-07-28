Hillside will rename schools, drop George Washington and… Calvin Coolidge?

HILLSIDE, N.J. – Another New Jersey school district is changing the names of its schools to align with the ongoing far-Left “Black Lives Matter” Marxist movement, Save Jerseyans.

TAPInto Hillside reports that, last week, the Hillside Board of Education voted to rename its George Washington and Calvin Coolidge elementary schools after a former janitor and ex-teacher, respectively.

–

Click here for the full story.

The movement to rename buildings honoring historic figures with ugly or even just less-than-perfect records on racial issues is a nationwide trend (which you know unless you’ve been living under a rock); earlier this summer, for example, the City of Camden’s school district decided to rename Woodrow Wilson High School. That’s uncontroversial because Wilson was a vile racist, unapologetic segregationist and KKK fan boy.

Washington’s own record on race was much more complicated, of course, but it’s undeniable that the father of our nation owned slaves. I don’t agree with santizing history; I also understand why a black boy or girl might look at him differently than a white child.

Calvin Coolidge? Really?

This underappreciated Republican president who served between 1923 and 1929 was, as Kurt L. Schmoke (a black former mayor Baltimore and then-vice president at the historically black Howard University) wrote in 2013, a genuine “rights pioneer.”

Coolidge – most famous for his small government ideology – also advocated for federal anti-lynching legislation and vocally rejected the Ku Klux Klan. Lynchings declined during his presidency and, as the 20s progressed, the KKK’s power dramatically declined.

The president’s leadership and vision had made a difference. In 1925, Coolidge observed that “whether one traces his Americanism back three centuries to the Mayflower, or three years of the steerage, is not half so important as whether his Americanism of to‐​day is real and genuine. No matter by what various crafts we came here, we are all now in the same boat.”

Why on earth wouldn’t Hillside want to promote this man’s vision for America today? When it’s needed most?

The stewards of Hillside’s school system apparently need an education as badly as their students. They’re throwing the baby out with the bathwater in the name of political correctness and to conform with an ideology which is succeeding only in advancing ignorance, not equality.

Shame on the Hillside BOE. You’re part of the problem.

_

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).