TRENTON, N.J. – It was announced on Thursday morning that U.S. unemployment rose for a second straight week, a sign of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related economic slowdown that has plagued the nation.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced another 25,804 unemployment claims received last week. The total received since March 15th stands at a staggering 1,413,873 representing approximately 16% of the total state population.

