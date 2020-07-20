Judge whose family was attacked in North Brunswick was also assigned to Epstein banking case

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A federal judge’s family was brutally attacked on Sunday night in North Brunswick, leaving her son dead and her defense attorney husband fighting for his life. The gunman reportedly arrived disguised as a FedEx delivery driver. That detail wasn’t the only element of this tragic attack which appeared lifted directly from a Hollywood script.

Four days before the attack for which the assailant – and motive – remain a mystery? New Jersey U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas has been assigned to preside over the high-profile Deutsche Bank-Jeffrey Epstein case…

The plaintiff shareholders filed their suit on Wednesday in Newark over the bank’s ties to Epstein mere days before the fatal shooting…

Meanwhile, the late Epstein’s alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell remains in federal custody after her arrest earlier this month….

