Murphy mocks critics of mask policies: “Your political affiliation is NOT an underlying condition.”

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Murphy poured gasoline on the great national mask debate on Monday by accusing skeptics of playing politics.

“Your political affiliation is NOT an underlying condition,” tweeted Murphy while noting that certain medical conditions are the only adult exception to his executive order mandating masks usage in retail buildings and crowded outdoor spaces.

Here’s the tweet:

The only people who do not need to be masked are:

✅Children under two years old

✅Individuals with an underlying medical condition whose health and well-being would be threatened by wearing a mask

Your political affiliation is NOT an underlying condition.

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 13, 2020