Murphy unloads: Don’t like my leadership? “Go down to Georgia, and see how that feels”

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy didn’t just insult his critics on Friday; he wants them to leave the state.

“If you don’t like our leadership here, why don’t you go down to Georgia and see how that feels,” Murphy said at Friday’s daily COVID-19 briefing. “We need responsible leadership in this country right now in every place.”

“Suing communities that require face coverings, I mean… it’s unfathomable. It’s unfathomable,” added Murphy.

The Governor was referring to a lawsuit filed by Georgia’s governor challening an Atlanta mask mandate.

Murphy’s my-way-or-the-highway attitude is nothing new; he’s previously advised New Jerseyans to move if they don’t like his tax policies OR the response of his administration to the unemployment benefits crisis.

