N.J. closes an MVC branch despite ongoing delays. Why? A single COVID-19 positive test.

WAYNE, N.J. – Need to renew your license in Passaic County? Heads up: the Wayne MVC is closing down for more than a full week after an employee reportedly tested positive.

The closure comes at an extra-inconvenient time for motorists; the state’s recent reopening of MVC locations after a nearly four-month pandemic-inspired shutdown was a disaster characterized by long lines and massive delays.

–

State Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40) who represents Wayne says the closure is also unnecessary.

“This response is an over-reaction by MVC and yet another example of the Murphy Administration being out of touch with the real world,” said Corrado. “There is no justification for locking the doors for more than a week. It’s a panic move that proves MVC has little to no regard for its own customers.”

The most recent science suggests COVID-19 primarily spreads from human-to-human contact as opposed to spread by way of surface contact.

“Businesses across the state that rely on customers for their survival are able to safely reopen, often in a day or two, after closing temporarily for a complete sanitization. Only a state department can afford to come to a full stop. No other enterprise has that luxury,” Corrado added. “With so many important transactions that drivers are waiting to complete backlogged, closing the Wayne MVC for eight days is unreasonable. If the MVC was a business, they would be out of business.”