TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey unemployment claims trended in the wrong direction last week with over 47,000 new applications submitted to the state Department of Labor. That’s the worst single week for unemployment claims since the week of May 3rd to May 9th when 69,689 claims were received.

The Department blamed the end of the school year and a state worker furlough deal between Governor Murphy and the CWA.

Here’s a chart of the claims overt time (via nj.gov):