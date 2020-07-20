N.J. reports only 2 alleged COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey saw almost no new alleged COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, Save Jerseyans.

The woman who needs an introduction (Health Commish Judy Persichilli) announced 9 new reported deaths at Monday’s daily press conference

–

2 occured in June.

7 occured in July.

Of those July deaths, the state logged only 7 COVID-19 hospitals (in hospitals) over the past 3 days and 2 over the course of the last 24 hours.

Weird. Manipulative, too. The Administration previously explained it’s strange math is due to the fact that it’s actively confirming deaths on a rolling basis (e.g. as death certificates are finalized), but until a small handful of reporters started asking the question, there was no affirmative attempt by Murphy or his underlings to explain that the daily “new deaths” number wasn’t reflective of exclusively new deaths.

So why are we still closed for business?