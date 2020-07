TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey maintained the second worst COVID-19 death rate in the United States as of Tuesday with 174.7 deaths per 100,000 residents according to the CDC.

Only New York – with 277.9 deaths per 100,000 residents – had a grislier death toll.

–

Southern U.S. states presently experiencing spikes in positive cases nevertheless continued to have far lower death rates than New Jersey and New York.

Florida’s death rate is 20.1 per 100,000 residents; Texas’s is 11.3 per 100k.

–