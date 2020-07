TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey Supreme Court has set a hearing date for a Republican-led lawsuit challenging the controversial and illegal Democrat plan to borrow $10 billion.

Attorneys for Governor Murphy and the GOP will appear for oral argument on August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. according to a scheduling order filed Friday and signed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

