CEO of New Jersey-based Goya Foods refuses to apologize for praising Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The CEO of Jersey City-based Goya Foods Inc. – the nation’s #1 Hispanic-owned and operated food company – is refusing to apologize after praising Donald Trump at the White House during a Thursday executive order signing ceremony.

“Mr. President, what can I tell you? I’m so blessed to be here in the most prosperous country in the world, the greatest country in the world,” said Bob Unanue. “And we’re so blessed to have you as our leader, as we continue to build this country and make it — continue to make it the most prosperous nation in the world.”

Leftists on social media are attempting to organize a boycott of the company.

On Friday, Unanue told Fox News that he’s not backing down.

“So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable,” said Unanue.

Founded in 1936, Goya’s annual revenue is $1.5 Billion.

