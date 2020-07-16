New Jersey is a mortgage delinquency hot spot

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – An alarming number of New Jersey missed mortgage payments recently according to CoreLogic.

The Garden State’s nearly 11% deliquency rate was among the nation’s worst in April, far above the national average of 6.1%.

“In April 2020, that rate was highest in New York at 10% and lowest in South Dakota at 3%. All U.S. states posted annual gains in their overall delinquency rate in April 2020. The states that logged the largest annual increases were New York (+4.7 percentage points), New Jersey (+4.6 percentage points), Nevada (+4.5 percentage points) and Florida (+4 percentage points),” the analysts explained.

Tourist destinations including the A.C. metro area remain among the hardest hit.

