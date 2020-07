HACKENSACK, N.J. – Anxiety over masks continues to rile the country and New Jersey is no exception.

On Thursday, News 12 New Jersey reported that a woman who had recently undergone a liver transplant was assaulted and knocked to the ground after asking another Hackensack Staples patron to wear her mask correctly; the victim suffered a broken left tibia. Similar attacks – perpetrated by those who support masks and those who dod not – have been widely reported across the country.

–

Watch: