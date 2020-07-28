NJ-01: Supporters of business displaying giant pro-police banner rally in Oaklyn

OAKLYN, N.J. – In any normal time and year, a banner reading “All Lives Matter” wouldn’t be controversial. This isn’t a normal time or year, and Camden County, New Jersey is no different than most other areas of the country which are seemingly all in the grips of the Marxist-led ‘Back Lives Matter’ movement.

Tiny 4,000 resident-strong Oaklyn isn’t immune. A working class suburb – home of the popular Tonewood Brewing company and located just outside of nearby Camden – has leaned Democrat for decades. Recently, however, it’s seen an influx of younger “woke” residents, some of which are angry over the “All Lives Matter” sign adorning long-time local business Lakeview Custom Coach on the White Horse Pike close to the borough’s border with Collingswood.

–

On Monday night, competing protests demonstrated outside of Lakeview Coach.

“As a proud mom of a Law Enforcement Officer I was happy to spend some time yesterday with Camden County freeholder candidate Johanna Scheets and other like-minded folks supporting our police,” said Claire Gustafson, the NJ-01 Republican nominee for Congress who wrote about the rally on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a contingent of BLM protesters chanted across the street but found themselves overpowered by patriotic music blaring from the business’s loudspeakers.

Here’s the banner:

–

The main banner isn’t anything new (only the smaller one underneath which depicts a handshake between black and white individuals).

Back in 2015, the Oaklyn Police Department thanked Lakeview Custom Coach for its support and the sentiment expressed by the banner:

–