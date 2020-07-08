NJ-02: Van Drew will defend against a Kennedy in November

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – With nearly 1/3 of votes tallied, former teacher Amy Kennedy (who married into the famed Kennedy clan) appears to have defeated college professor Bridget Harrison in Tuesday’s NJ-02 Democrat House Primary, leading her rival by 23-points and making her the party’s nominee to challenge Republican Jeff Van Drew in November.

Van Drew is a top Democrat target in 2020 after switching to the GOP last fall over impeachment; President Trump subsequently held a rally with Van Drew earlier this year in Wildwood, New Jersey, drawing the ire of Democrats in New Jersey and nationally…

Developing…

