NJ-03: Richter is on track to beat Gibbs

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – After having started the cycle in NJ-02, David Richter’s quest for Congress appeared on track for success Tuesday night with a solid NJ-03 GOP primary vote lead over ex-Burlington Conty freeholder Kate Gibbs.

The ex-contruction executive’s margin was powered by a huge win in Ocean County where he had the organization line and ultimately captured nearly 80% of the vote. Gibbs appeared to be ahead in her Burlington base but with only about 56% of the vote as of late Tuesday evening. That result (assuming it holds) isn’t nearly wide enough to overcome Richter’s massive 12,000 vote margin coming out of Ocean.

–

Annoyingly, there were still approximately 10,000-11,000 ballots to be counted in Burlington County at the end of the evening. There’s also no way to know how many were postmarked and are still in the postal pipeline; what’s clear is that whatever remains outstanding would need to break overwhelmingly in Gibbs’ favor to change the current trajectory.

Counting will resume in the AM…

Developing…

–