PATHETIC: MVC chief insists her employees “are doing the best they can”

By Matt Rooney

_

Here’s some good news for anyone still stuck in an MVC line or traffic jam on Tuesday afternon:

The MVC is doing the best it can!

–

“While we understand the frustration of our customers in this extremely challenging and difficult time, our employees are doing the best they can to keep everyone safe and work as efficiently as possible,” tweeted the official MVC account on Tuesday afternoon, relaying the words of its leader NJMVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton…

–

Nowhere in her “I feel your pain” statement does Fulton – an LGBT activist with no prior experience in running a major government department – explain what her agency was doing over the past THREE MONTHS to prepare for easy-to-anticipate problems on MVC opening day.

This is what happens when you put a far-Left activist in charge of something important, Save Jerseyans.

They fail.

–