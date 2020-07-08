Phil Murphy announces new edict: mandatory OUTDOOR masks for N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” program that masks are now mandatory outside in New Jersey when social distancing isn’t possible.

“There’s no question that face coverings are game-changers,” Murphy explained. “I think we were the first state in America to require them indoors. They’ve been strongly recommended out-of-doors. We’re gonna turn that up a notch today and say, We’re gonna ask you: If you can’t socially distance, it’s gonna be required.”

–

Once the new executive order is signed, it will be mandatory to wear a mask outdoors in a crowded space where maintaining a 6-foot distance from others is difficult or impossible.

“If you’re there by yourself or with your family, the answer is no,” Murphy added. “But if you’re congregating with a lot of other folks and there’s no social distancing, you’re gonna at least get a warning, if not something stronger.”

Murphy has tightened the reins in recent days, declaring a freeze of new reopening announcements and endorsing a national mask mandate…

Developing…