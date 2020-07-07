Murphy’s MVC locations go into meltdown mode across New Jersey

Published on by Matt Rooney
Updated 10:58 a.m.

EATONTOWN, N.J. – New Jersey’s notorious Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) quickly buckled under pressure on Tuesday morning on the first day that coronavirus-shuttered locations reopened across the state. It was a disaster.

The Lodi location was forced to close before 8 a.m.; a brawl reportedly broke out at a Trenton agency office.

In Eatontown and South Brunswick as well as other locations across the Garden State, hundreds of motorists seeking service found themselves trapped in epic lines and traffic jams:

Comedian Vinnie Brand of the Stress Factory provided some dark humor for motorists trapped in the snaking line in the Eatontown MVC’s parking lot: