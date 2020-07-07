Murphy’s MVC locations go into meltdown mode across New Jersey

Updated 10:58 a.m.

EATONTOWN, N.J. – New Jersey’s notorious Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) quickly buckled under pressure on Tuesday morning on the first day that coronavirus-shuttered locations reopened across the state. It was a disaster.

The Lodi location was forced to close before 8 a.m.; a brawl reportedly broke out at a Trenton agency office.

In Eatontown and South Brunswick as well as other locations across the Garden State, hundreds of motorists seeking service found themselves trapped in epic lines and traffic jams:

Just left NJ Moter Vehicle Commission in Washington Boro. Received calls it was a nightmare. Lines started at 4:30 AM and most people here won’t be served today. Extensions should have been granted and more online services needed. Absolute failure. pic.twitter.com/uW1fFvyRH9 — James Kern III (@JamesRKernIII) July 7, 2020

"an absolute failure of the Murphy administration" is how one person called the line here at the MVC in Eatontown where there is probably close to 500 people who have been standing here for hours. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/9ygUsZ8dVF — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) July 7, 2020

VIDEO – Over 3+ hour wait @NJ_MVC South Brunswick. Hundreds in line some since 5am still waiting to get it. Avoid this location today. pic.twitter.com/5UcljxfU6A — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) July 7, 2020

This is the incompetency of @NJ_MVC ! Unreal! … Whoever is in charge. – shouldn’t be! pic.twitter.com/zsQETSE6RX — Renee (@rbrouwer19) July 7, 2020

Nightmare at Motor Vehicles continues. Very sad. People don’t know where the line starts. No MVC help pic.twitter.com/vlvys7rwyo — Jon Bramnick (@JonBramnick) July 7, 2020

Comedian Vinnie Brand of the Stress Factory provided some dark humor for motorists trapped in the snaking line in the Eatontown MVC’s parking lot:

