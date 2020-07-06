PERIOD, FULL STOP: Murphy suspends New Jersey’s reopening process

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy hit the pause button on Monday, declaring at his daily COVID-19 press conference that there wouldn’t be any new reopening news anytime soon in light of the state’s slightly-higher rate of transmission. 

“We’re not gonna be jumping the gun on a whole lot more opening-up steps right now,” said Murphy. “We’re here right now. My guess is we’re gonna be here a bit.”

Murphy cited an increase in the rate of transmission for his unilateral decision:

The Governor didn’t announce plans for any reclosings of anything that’s currently open including day camps and outdoor graduation ceremonies which were permitted to resume today.

Today’s announcement was grim news for the state’s gyms and indoor dining establishments which will remain closed indefinitely.

Murphy renewed his own emergeny authority for an additional 30 days right before the July 4th holiday.