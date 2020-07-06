PERIOD, FULL STOP: Murphy suspends New Jersey’s reopening process

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy hit the pause button on Monday, declaring at his daily COVID-19 press conference that there wouldn’t be any new reopening news anytime soon in light of the state’s slightly-higher rate of transmission.

“We’re not gonna be jumping the gun on a whole lot more opening-up steps right now,” said Murphy. “We’re here right now. My guess is we’re gonna be here a bit.”

Murphy cited an increase in the rate of transmission for his unilateral decision:

IMPORTANT: Our rate of transmission – the rate at which #COVID19 spreads from one person to another – exceeds 1.0 for the FIRST TIME in 10 weeks. For every new case of COVID-19 we’re seeing, that case is leading to AT LEAST one other new case. We need to do more. pic.twitter.com/OEJVlt369z — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 6, 2020

The Governor didn’t announce plans for any reclosings of anything that’s currently open including day camps and outdoor graduation ceremonies which were permitted to resume today.

Today’s announcement was grim news for the state’s gyms and indoor dining establishments which will remain closed indefinitely.

Murphy renewed his own emergeny authority for an additional 30 days right before the July 4th holiday.

