Phillies-Yankees game postponed because of another team’s “outbreak”

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. – New Jerseyans looking forward to tonight’s Phillies vs. Yankess game are going to be disappointed. A COVID-19 “outbreak” on the Miami Marlins team is the cause.

The stated reason: the Marlins played the Phillies in Philadelphia over the weekend.

–

BREAKING: The Miami Marlins' season opener tonight has been canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout, according to @ESPN. At least 14 people, including players and coaches, have tested positive in recent days, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/M9RODxsqxy pic.twitter.com/Dro705GncI — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 27, 2020

Updating the Miami Marlins’ outbreak: The total number of infected players is 11 of the 33 who have been traveling with the team and two coaches, sources tell ESPN. The Marlins-Orioles and Yankees-Phillies games tonight have been postponed. For now, the rest may be played. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Since the outbreak has been confined to the Marlins thus far, there’s been no serious discussion at this point about pausing/suspending the season. Marlins-Orioles game tonight is canceled and Phillies-Yankees game may well be canceled as well. But that’s it to this point. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2020

Sources: The Phillies are quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff after exposure to the Marlins this weekend. Some were tested yesterday and waiting for results. Yankees brought their own clubhouse staff to Philly last night. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 27, 2020