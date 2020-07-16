POLL: A slim plurality support reopening N.J. schools

TRENTON, N.J. – Despite New Jersey’s left-leaning track record, a new poll suggests there’s strong support for returning Garden State children to school this fall.

The results of a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll unveiled Thursday show 46% of N.J. adults supporting reopening the state’s schools with new safety measures in place. 42% believe remote learning should continue until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to the general public.

“These findings show that this really is a no-win situation. No matter how hard districts try, it’s going to be difficult to maintain social distancing and other safety measures in schools. And yet there’s plenty to be worried about with the continuation of online learning. A divided public recognizes the challenges on both sides,” opined Krista Jenkins, director of the FDU Poll.

Click here to view the full polling report.

Governor Phil Murphy – who refuses to commit one way or the other – scores a strong 67% COVID-19 response approval rating among the polling sample.

