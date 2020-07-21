Trump declares face masks “patriotic”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The national debate over face masks is over, at least as far President Donald Trump is concerned.

The President tweeted his support for wearing masks on Monday evening.

–

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted. “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”