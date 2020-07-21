Trump declares face masks “patriotic”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The national debate over face masks is over, at least as far President Donald Trump is concerned.
The President tweeted his support for wearing masks on Monday evening.
–
“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted. “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020