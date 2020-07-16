New Jersey’s Stepien elevated to Trump campaign manager

TRENTON, N.J. – Bill Stepien is Donald Trump’s new reelection campaign manager according to NYT White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, replacing Brad Parscale:

NEWS – Trump shaking up campaign. Bill Stepien to become manager, Parscale to stay on as senior adviser for digital and data, per campaign officials. Story TK. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 16, 2020

The President confirmed Stepien’s new role shortly thereafter:

…campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2020

Stepien was already the campaign’s number two before Wednesday night’s news.

It’s the culmination of a meteoric rise and Hollywood-esque comeback for the veteran New Jersey Republican operative for Anthony Bucco and Bob Franks who later worked as Chris Christie’s deputy chief of staff before losing his position in 2013 amid the immediate Bridgegate aftermath.

Stepien battled his way back since early 2014, building a political consulting practice along the way and eventually serving as Donald Trump’s White House Political Director and a top political advisor.

He’s still keeping a hand in New Jersey politics, engineering the congressional primary victories of both Jeff Van Drew (R-2) and David Richter (R-3).

