ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – It’s thisclose at the moment, Save Jerseyans.

As of the end of primary night, the U.S. Senate GOP primary was too close to call as rival Rik Mehta and Hirsh Singh battled for an edge admid a slow drip of mail-in ballots tabulated statewide. Only a few thousand votes separated the two leading candidates in the five-person field as of 11:30 p.m.

–

Mehta had the most country lines heading into July 7th, but Singh appeared powered by a robust guerrilla social media strategy and a controversial mail program that drew a cease and desist letter from the state attorney general’s office. Singh also benefited from an overwhelming romp in Ocean County, one of the few counties to grant him the coveted line…

The large number of combined outstanding and uncounted mail-in ballots – especially up in Bergen County – made it impossible to ascertain a winner at the end of Tuesday evening…

Developing…

–