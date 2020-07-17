RU to Cash-Strapped Students: Here’s $300 back. You’re very welcome.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Rutgers University’s new president announced a $300 fee reduction on Thursday for full-time students heading into the upcoming fall 2020 semester.

The 15% campus fee reduction represents a small drop in the bucket for a school that’s in-state tuition alone now exceeds $12,000 annually.

–

“New Jersey has suffered immensely from the virus and its devastating effect on our economy. No one in the Rutgers community has been immune from the impact of the pandemic,” explained Jonathan Holloway. “Many in our community have lost loved ones, fallen ill themselves, stayed home to care for their families, or felt the financial impact of lost jobs and closed businesses. Rutgers remains committed to doing everything it can to help our students, our community, and our state persevere through this crisis.”

Student will still pay a large four-figure sum for services covered by the campus fee which are less-than-fully operational (if at all) due to university’s decision to stick to “remote instruction” for the coming semester.

The University’s decision was overwhelmingly mocked on Twitter:

In response to COVID-19, Rutgers University is offering a 15% discount on campus services that students can't even use! What a generous school pic.twitter.com/rc5OW9uxgy — Tim (@PazdaGT) July 16, 2020

The Scarlet Knights are now Scott's Totshttps://t.co/lrp9DZ4pco — Michaleen (@michaleen) July 16, 2020

“Fee reduction for rutgers students”

“15% of campus fee” pic.twitter.com/ua2Rt0guAF — shar (@sharmccc) July 16, 2020

Rutgers kicked me out of my housing and took away my financial aid but thank god for 15% off the “campus fee” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/fCpfS5pbUM — randa (@tmrk204) July 16, 2020

d-