Science… in Phil Murphy’s New Jersey? It’s whatever your politics need it to be!

By Matt Rooney

Just yesterday, Save Jerseyans, we told you about the Wayne, New Jersey MVC location that was ordered shuttered for over a week over a single employee testing positive for COVID-19. One person.

Is that good policy? Or even good science?

Today, we received a photo of the MVC in Lodi. You can see a sizable crowd hanging outside in the heat with not a lot of social distancing going on.

You can also see a porta potty:

So let’s think about this for a minute…

A large crowd of hundreds (?) using a single toilet is safe, but an entire MVC needs to close for one positive COVID-19 test?

There’s no reasonable method available to disinfect a porta potty in between uses.

I’m fairly certain the MVC could open safely after a single night of solid scrubbing and disinfecting.

Oh, you’re concerned about “silent spreaders” who might’ve been exposed to the carrier employee who also work at the branch? Okay. Don’t you think there’s a good chance that at least one of the people above in this photo have been exposed in the last week or so?

Of course pooping at the MVC is only the tip of the iceberg. We continue to suffer an endless parade of arbitrary closure/prohibition decisions, egregious examples of non-transparent decision-making and, at times, the naked manipulation of data.

“Science,” Save Jerseyans!

In Phil Murphy’s New Jersey? It’s whatever your politics need it to be.

