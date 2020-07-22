N.J. Starbucks employee accused of spitting in police officers’ drinks

PARK RIDGE, N.J. – A 21-year-old Westwood man stood accused on Tuesday evening of spitting in the drinks of local police officers who patronized the Park Ridge Starbucks where he worked. Kevin Trejo was reportedly arrested and charged by law enforcement.

“Every time I think we as society hit bottom, there is a new incident,” said NJ State PBA President Patrick Colligan on Tuesday. “Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn’t be while getting coffee.” Kevin Trejo charged spitting in cops coffee.”

Starbucks confirmed for NBC New York that the Trejo had been terminated.

