SUMMER HELL: More long lines, widespread closures at N.J. MVC locations

RANDOLPH, N.J. – New Jersey motorists trying to renew a license, take a road test or clear a suspension can’t seem to catch a break.

Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) operations in Flemington, North Bergen, Randolph, Trenton AND Secaucus were closed on Tuesday (July 28th) for “deep cleaning for added health and safety precautions,” the latest in a weeks-long agency-wide meltdown since MVC locations reopened to the general public at the beginning of July.

–

The Flemington, Lodi, North Bergen and Randolph licensing centers are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. The Trenton Vehicle/Regional Center and the Secaucus Driver Testing site will also reopen on Wednesday.

Wayne’s branch was recently closed for a week over a single employee’s positive COVID-19 test…

Almost 3 block wait during #covid for @NJ_MVC! This is unsafe, tactless, & wild to treat residents this way. Old & Disabled ppl waiting in line, ppl laying down on sidewalk, some camped as early as 2am. This is terrible, NJ. This is chaos w/o resolution. @NJGov #njmvc #njdmv pic.twitter.com/XjmzHohzxY — brownroundboi (@brownroundboi) July 28, 2020

It gets better. Lol. Office is closed for special cleaning. No MVC officials around to explain it. People at front of line had been there since 4 am. https://t.co/W2GrAm6oUf — Tom Bergeron (@TomBergeron5) July 28, 2020