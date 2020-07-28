SUMMER HELL: More long lines, widespread closures at N.J. MVC locations

Published on by The Staff

RANDOLPH, N.J. – New Jersey motorists trying to renew a license, take a road test or clear a suspension can’t seem to catch a break.

Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) operations in Flemington, North Bergen, Randolph, Trenton AND Secaucus were closed on Tuesday (July 28th) for “deep cleaning for added health and safety precautions,” the latest in a weeks-long agency-wide meltdown since MVC locations reopened to the general public at the beginning of July.

The Flemington, Lodi, North Bergen and Randolph licensing centers are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. The Trenton Vehicle/Regional Center and the Secaucus Driver Testing site will also reopen on Wednesday.

Wayne’s branch was recently closed for a week over a single employee’s positive COVID-19 test…