Testa: “Absolutely zero excuse” to not have an in-person November election

VINELAND, N.J. – If state Senator Mike Testa Jr. (R-1) has his way? You’ll be voting in-person at a polling station this November.

“The many failures of New Jersey’s vote-by-mail scheme, including voter fraud and errors in counting ballots, are on full display and must not be repeated,” said Testa on Monday. “Our upcoming general election is too important to entrust to a broken vote-by-mail system. Ensuring that future elections are held in-person will restore New Jersey’s election integrity and voter confidence in our democracy.”

–

New Jersey’s experimentation with vote-by-mail elections produced numerous instances of fraud and thousands of disenfranchised voters.

Just last week, it was reported that 1,200 Atlantic County ballots were misread by a scanning machine.

Testa sees not only danger ahead for the integrity of the fall general election but also gross hypocrisy on the part of the Murphy Administration.

“It was hypocritical for the governor to force people to wait in long lines outside crowded MVC agencies while simultaneously saying it was too dangerous to let them quickly cast a vote at a local polling center,” added Testa. “We continue to see story after story detailing how New Jersey’s flawed vote-by-mail process continues to be wrought with errors. There’s absolutely zero excuse to not let voters cast their ballots in-person through the proven process that everybody trusts.”

–