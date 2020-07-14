Howes receives Franklin’s blessing for his Somerset GOP chairmanship bid

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The Republican organization of Somerset County’s most populous community is on Team Howes.

Late Monday night, the leadership of the Franklin Township GOP (FTGOP) issued a joint statement throwing its full-throated support behind Tim Howes to lead the beleaguered county party. The release was co-signed by the entire executive committee as well as the township’s 2019 Republican slate.

–

“As the largest municipality within Somerset County, the FTGOP looks forward to Tim’s strategic vision and leadership in organizing, mentoring, and assisting with GOP campaigns in our large township,” the co-signers explained. “We know that he will be a tireless advocate for the GOP’s constitutionally conservative principles as he unifies Republicans in Somerset County.”

Having already received the backing of Bridgewater, Howes’s path to the chairmanship is clear.

Save Jersey was first to report back in November a shift on county committee in favor of Howes assuming the reins from incumbent chairman Al Gaburo following the disastrous 2019 county election that saw Democrat seize control in Somerset for the first time in a generation. Gaburo signaled his intention to step aside back on July 2nd, and no other credible challenger to Howes has stepped forward.

Howes – an attorney who is considered a go-to election law ace for GOP candidates – is also the rare New Jersey Republican leader who is popular in both establishment circles and among conservative activists.

A remote county committee vote is set for July 23rd.