Trump again cites Paterson, N.J. as the example for why mail-in elections don’t work

President Donald Trump cited the Silk City on Sunday night as the ultimate example for why mail-in elections don’t work.

“The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it,” Trump tweeted. “So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption. Look at Patterson, N.J. 20% of vote was corrupted!”

Paterson’s May election – conducted exclusively by mail – resulted in not only thousands of disqualified ballots but also election fraud-related criminal charges.

This is at least the second time that the President has tweeted about the Paterson election in recent days, declaring back in late June that “[m]ail-In Voting… will lead to the most corrupt Election is USA history.”

Some states – including New Jersey – are still considering whether to permit in-person voting this November due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

