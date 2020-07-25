UPDATE: Atilis Gym found in contempt; authorities permitted to bar entry to the facility

BELLMAWR, N.J. – A New Jersey Superior Court judge found a Bellmawr-based famous for opposing Phil Murphy’s executed fiats in contempt of court on Friday. In addition to penalties including fines for continued violations, the judge’s new order also provides that the state “is authorized to place locks on the doors to Atilis Gym of Bellmawr or otherwise construct or place barriers on or around the premises to ensure compliance with the court’s July 20, 2020 Order and the Department’s July 1, 2020 Modified Order.”

Click here to read the July 24th order.

–

The story isn’t over quite yet; criminal charges and a federal lawsuit are still pending.