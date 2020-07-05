Van Drew leads Pro-Trump boat parade in Atlantic County’s waters

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – President Trump’s supporters amassed a South Jersey flotilla on Sunday and, led by Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-2), paraded their boats in the waters off of Atlantic County, New Jersey.

The boats gathered at the mouth of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet around Noon before traveling north through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway past Long Port, Margate, Ventnor, and Atlantic City and then ending the parade in front of the Flag Ship Hotel which sits on the Atlantic City Inlet.

–

Van Drew’s district is considered one of New Jersey’s most competitive this November; NJ-02 vote for Obama in 2008 and 2012 before switching to Trump in 2016. Van Drew famously bolted the Democrat Party over impeachment over the holiday season. The incumbent will face the victor of this week’s Democrat Primary between college progressor Bridget Harrison and teacher Amy Kennedy.

Video: