VIDEO: Asbury Park’s deputy mayor expresses frustration with confusing Murphy COVID-19 reports

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Asbury Park Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn is visibly frustrated with the Murphy Administration’s notorious pandemic math.

On Tuesday, she told News 12’s Nick Meidanis that she was alarmed over an apparent uptick in the seaside resort’s COVID-19 cases. Then she followed up and found out that it was a false alarm after all.

Here’s what happend:

Asbury Park’s @amyquinn was told Monday the city had 12 new cases — an alarming increase that could cause Asbury to change its policies. After pressing health officials, she learned some of the cases go back to May. pic.twitter.com/u77Tkc2ykO — Nick Meidanis (@NickMeidanis) July 29, 2020

Asbury Park’s relationship with the Murphy Administration is already frosty at best.

The Governor recently shut down its attempt to restart indoor dining with a scientifically-bankrupt emergent lawsuit.

