VIDEO: Asbury Park’s deputy mayor expresses frustration with confusing Murphy COVID-19 reports

Published on by The Staff

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Asbury Park Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn is visibly frustrated with the Murphy Administration’s notorious pandemic math

On Tuesday, she told News 12’s Nick Meidanis that she was alarmed over an apparent uptick in the seaside resort’s COVID-19 cases. Then she followed up and found out that it was a false alarm after all.

Here’s what happend:

Asbury Park’s relationship with the Murphy Administration is already frosty at best.

The Governor recently shut down its attempt to restart indoor dining with a scientifically-bankrupt emergent lawsuit.