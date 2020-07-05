VIDEO: Murphy endorses national mask requirement on ‘Meet the Press’

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Joe Biden recently confirmed his willingness to use federal authority to compel all Americans to wear face masks. New Jersey’s Democrat governor agrees with his party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

“I do. I do, Andrea,” Phil Murphy told Andrea Mitchell on Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press. “It’s become almost not even debatable. Certainly when you’re going out and absolutely indoors. As I’ve mentioned, this virus is a lot more lethal inside than outside, but if you’re leaving your house, put on a mask. I think it ought to be a national, a national requirement.”

Face masks are currently mandatory in New Jersey to gain entrance to public buildings and indoor commercial spaces.

