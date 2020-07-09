VIDEO: Understanding how (and why) the Murphy Administration inflates daily COVID-19 death totals

TRENTON, N.J. – The State of New Jersey reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Wendesday, but as Governor Murphy explained at his daily presser, only 5 died over the preceding 24 hours.
Where did the extra 48 deaths come from?
–
The answer involves a rolling ledger of COVID-19 “confirmations,” death certificate analysis, and a complete lack of transparency from Trenton.
News12’s Kurt Siegelin tweeted out a mash-up of Administration explanations on Thursday and countered with a simple request of his own: why not just report ALL of the daily data?
Watch:
Here's the explainer about why NJ reported 53 "new" deaths today when only 5 died last 24 hours. This is Governor Murphy, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli & Dr. Ed Lifshitz.
How about giving spread sheets to the media so we can see (all) the data….daily? #transparency pic.twitter.com/TjJNBX8LQS
— Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) July 8, 2020