VIDEO: Understanding how (and why) the Murphy Administration inflates daily COVID-19 death totals

TRENTON, N.J. – The State of New Jersey reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Wendesday, but as Governor Murphy explained at his daily presser, only 5 died over the preceding 24 hours.

Where did the extra 48 deaths come from?

The answer involves a rolling ledger of COVID-19 “confirmations,” death certificate analysis, and a complete lack of transparency from Trenton.

News12’s Kurt Siegelin tweeted out a mash-up of Administration explanations on Thursday and countered with a simple request of his own: why not just report ALL of the daily data?

Watch: