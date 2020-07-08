What can the Governor do? To start, he can fire the head of MVC. | Ciattarelli

By Jack Ciattarelli

Yesterday, thousands of New Jersey residents across the state stood in line for hours as Motor Vehicle Commissions re-opened – seemingly without a plan for the very mess their closing had created.

Let’s be clear, this date did not sneak up on the Governor or his staff. They picked it, knew what was coming, and had months to prepare for it. And yet, as we saw yesterday, the result was an abject failure.

How did this happen? Well one thing we now know is that after refusing to furlough MVC employees during the three months that their offices sat empty, Governor Murphy reversed course and started furloughs for state employees this month – the exact time that agencies were scheduled to re-open. This incompetence cost the state huge amounts of unrealized savings and compounded the difficulties of re-opening to the public.

Unfortunately this type of mismanagement comes as no surprise from an administration that asks us to trust government more and more and yet can’t protect seniors in nursing homes; can’t get benefits to the unemployed; can’t balance the budget; can’t get small businesses open; and now can’t even get licenses renewed.

What can the Governor do? To start, he can fire the head of MVC. Dealt a poor hand, to be sure, the failure in execution yesterday was unacceptable by any measure. Accountability is required. Next, the agency must begin extensive cross-training, open seven days a week, and implement a system for effective crowd-management.

In other words – Fix It.

JACK CIATTARELLI (R-16) is a businessman, former State Assemblyman, and Republican candidate for the 2021 gubernatorial nomination.