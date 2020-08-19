UPDATE: Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym fined almost $130k by court

BELLMAWR, N.J. – The saga of Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym – the South Jersey fitness center that’s made national headlines for opposing Governor Murphy’s indefinite closure of certain businesses – is now facing new and severe financial penalties for its owners’ civil disobediance.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge levied close to $130,000 in fines against the owners, declaring that the gym could not “ignore orders with which it does not agree.”

The same judge recently found the gym in contempt of a previous order.

