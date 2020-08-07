Biden: Hispanics Are Diverse, Blacks Are Not

By Dan Cirucci

Biden does it again!

In another clip from what appears to be an interview with the National Association of Black and Hispanic Journalists, Biden declares that Hispanics are an “incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about lots of different things.” But Blacks people? Nah, they ain’t diverse.

In Biden’s world, Black people are all pretty much the same: they think the same, act the same, enjoy the same music, idolize the same pop culture figures, do the same kinds of jobs, have the same kinds of values and so forth and so on. And, of course, all Black people vote Democrat because, if you ain’t for Biden then “you ain’t Black.” C’mon, man — that’s just the way it is.

This is the way Biden, and most Democrats, actually view Black America. It’s just one big monolithic mass and that unsuspecting, vote-rich mass is their private domain.

And, make no mistake about it, this view is bigoted, pure and simple. It’s racist.

Surprised? You shouldn’t be!

After all, Biden’s the man who seemed startled to discover that Obama was “articulate and bright and clean . . . and a nice looking guy.” And Biden also said that “poor kids are just as bright as white bids.” And, BTW: Biden is the same guy who said of Indian-Americans: “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not jokin.”