China Wants Biden Elected | Gallagher

.@JoeBiden is smoother to deal with than @realDonaldTrump. This is the consensus of most countries around the world, including China, said experts, after Biden was officially declared the Democratic presidential candidate. https://t.co/OoL0rVL1tp pic.twitter.com/oTbQVqcRMu — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 19, 2020

The people who brought us the coronavirus, deadly fentanyl to fuel the opioid crisis, and who regularly crush the human spirit by limiting free speech and religion, want you to vote for Joe Biden for President of the United States.

